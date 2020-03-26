Greta Thunberg says she may have coronavirus

Greta Thunberg says she may have coronavirusThursday, March 26, 2020
|
Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg says she may have contracted coronavirus and has self-isolated at home with her father. In an Instagram post she said she both her and her father, actor Svante Thunberg, were infected.
She said they both began having symptoms after a recent train tour of Europe together. She said she experienced shivers, a sore throat, a cough and felt tired after travelling with her father from Brussels.
She did not get tested, however, because she said in Sweden you could not get tested for COVID-19 unless you were in need of emergency medical treatment.
Thunberg said in an Instagram post that she self-isolated in an apartment away from her sister and mother after noticing symptoms 10 days ago.
She added that she wanted to raise awareness about how easy it was to transmit the infection without realising.
She wrote: ‘I didn’t basically feel that I was ill. It could be that I was feeling unusually tired, I was coughing a bit.
‘That is because I’m not in a risk group, I didn’t get it very seriously. That also is very dangerous because you don’t know you have it.
‘If I wouldn’t have been for my father getting it at the same time and much more intense than me, I might not even have noticed it that I was sick.’
‘Many people don’t feel symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms, but it can be contagious.
Thunberg and her father were travelling in Europe before lockdowns were imposed by many governments across the continent to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
