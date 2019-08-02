Guardians of the Galaxy star struggles with anxiety

Dave Bautista plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Photofest)

Dave Bautista wears sunglasses to help with his anxiety. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has opened up about his issues with self confidence, and he revealed it took him a long time to come to terms with his nerves in social situations.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, he wrote: “It took me 40 some odd years to be OK with it. I just got tired of feeling embarrassed about it and started owning it!

“And I wear sunglasses a lot! Trust me it helps. It drives my publicist insane! Better sunglasses than me dry heaving on the red carpet.”

The 50-year-old blockbuster star first rose to fame in the WWE, and in thepast he has credited his in-ring career with helping him to overcome hisanxiety and adjust to life in the spotlight.

He previously said: “Wrestling really brought me out of my shell. But Iwish when I was younger, I hadn’t been so ashamed. I wish I would’ve embraced it more because it’s OK, and I find out more, all the time, that a lot of actors are the same way.

“They get anxiety and get self-conscious, and get insecurities about their performances.”