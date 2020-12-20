Gucci Mane shares son’s ultrasound

Gucci Mane shares son’s ultrasoundSunday, December 20, 2020
Gucci Mane recently took to Instagram to show off an ultrasound image of his unborn son.
The rapper, who is getting ready to welcome his first child with his wife, Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, shared a 3-D ultrasound image of his son to Instagram on Friday.
â€œWow my son bout to look just like me Ÿ¥¶, â€ said Mane in his caption for the 3-D ultrasound image.
However, Kaâ€™oir was shortly behind her husband in the comment section, noting that her soon-to arrive baby son had plenty of hair, which she attributed to her gene pool.
â€œItâ€™s his hair for me,â€ added Kaâ€™oir.
Fans in the comment section also faced-off, as they shared their opinions on who the fetus looked more like based on the 3-D ultrasound image.
Both Gucci Mane and Kaâ€™oir have children from previous relationships, which they are sure to keep out of the public eye.
