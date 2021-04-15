Gucci selling camp tent for over US$3000

Luxury brand Gucci has concocted another way to take your money.

Just in case you wanna go on a camping trip but want to do so…luxuriously, Gucci has all the supplies. You can get a tent for US$ 3,530, and a matching sleeping bag for US$1,192. And if you wanna go all out and just match everything, then there’s a camping jacket that you can snatch for US$2,689, and camping boots for $1,448.

These latest products are from the Italian luxury fashion house’s collaboration with American outdoor recreation products company Northface.

And according to Gucci, the collection was designed to help people “discover themselves while exploring.

“As a brand that has embraced inclusivity, beginning with supporting women to achieve results in a male-dominated pursuit, its mission for its creations is to help adventurers make physical discoveries but also discover their self while doing so,” the collection description reads.

It continued; “The cross-category collection for men and women includes ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage and shoes.”

But especially special is the camping tent, which was designed in the “spirit of exploration”

“This nylon tent is part of The North Face x Gucci collection, a collaboration connecting two brands with similar history and values in celebration of the spirit of exploration.”

‘