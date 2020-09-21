Gucci selling pants with fake grass stains for over US$700

Gucci selling pants with fake grass stains for over US$700Monday, September 21, 2020
BUZZ fam, luxury clothing brand Gucci has designed the perfect pair of pants that will have you looking expensive and dirty.
The Italian luxury brand is selling its Eco washed organic denim pants for US$767.
Get into this, so according to Gucci, the material that the pants are being made from has been specifically treated to channel a ‘grunge vibe’ for its Fall-Winter collection. Now, what is this ‘grunge vibe’ you might ask? Apparently, this is being created with the illusion of fresh grass stains around the knee area.
In layman terms, the pants look old and dirty.
But Gucci describes the jeans as a new take on blurring the line between ‘vintage and contemporary’.
The product description on their website reads: “Channelling the Fall Winter 2020 collection’s grunge vibe, this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.”
So, will you be grabbing a pair?
