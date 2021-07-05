Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married!

After nearly six years together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally tied the knot.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on Saturday (July 3). According to Page Six, the ceremony took place in a chapel Blake built himself on his private ranch in Oklahoma.

The two have been dating since 2015, and reportedly got engaged in 2020.

@blakeshelton yes please! Ÿ’Ÿ™Ÿ» ,â€ 51-year-old Stefani captioned a photo of the pair kissing in October 2020. Shelton also shared the pic, writing, â€œHey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 â€¦ And the rest of my life.Â I love you. I heard a YES!â€

TMZ reports that the couple obtained a marriage license, via the Johnston County Court Clerkâ€™s office, on June 29 in Oklahoma. And according to the outlet once couples in Oklahoma receive a wedding license they have up to 10 days to get married.

So we knew that their wedding would be happening sooner rather than later.