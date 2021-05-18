Gwyneth Paltrow being sued for her vagina candle

A man is claiming that Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle almost killed him.

The man, who bought a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop company has filed a lawsuit action against the company.

According to TMZ, the claimant, Colby Watson says he purchased the 10.5-ounce ‘Vagina’ candle online in January. He claims he lit the candle for the first time in February and placed it on his nightstand which he pointed out was a level surface. He insists there was nothing close to touching the candle and no open windows or drafts in his bedroom.

But Watson claims that after burning for “an estimated three hours or less,” the candle became engulfed in high flames and exploded soon afterward filling his room with smoke.

Watson alleges the candle also left a black burn ring on his nightstand and says the jar is charred and black.

According to the outlet, Watson acknowledges the candle comes with a “limited warning” on Goop.com. This includes a warning not to burn the candle for more than 2 hours at a time. But he says that warning is insufficient.

Watson claims Goop fails to warn that the candle could cause significant injuries when it explodes, and he calls the ‘Vagina’ candles “inherently dangerous.”

He’s suing Paltrow’s company for breach of warranty and products liability and is trying to put together a class seeking damages exceeding $5 million.