Gwyneth Paltrow said she had COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow said she had COVID-19Wednesday, February 17, 2021
|
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the early onset of the pandemic, and is still suffering from some lingering effects.
She made the revelation on her website, Goop.”In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she wrote. “So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” she wrote.
“It left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog,” she added.
Paltrow says that she has changed her diet significantly to help her recovery.
“I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge’s vegan daikon kimchi—it’s amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I’ve been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes,” she wrote.
She continued: “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.”She’s also taking supplements “in service of a healthier gut.”
