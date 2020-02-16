Gwyneth Paltrow wants to remove ‘shame’ from women’s privates with vagina candle

Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to take the “shame” out of women’s private parts when she named her Goop candle ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’.

The 47-year-old actress debuted the $75 candle on her Goop website last month and has said she chose to name the wax creation after her privates because she wanted to end the stigma around female sexuality.

Speaking to John Legend as he guest-hosted ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ on Friday, she said: “The idea [is] that women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body. So, if you just light a candle that says ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’, and put it on the coffee table, it’s kind of a punk rock statement.”

Gwyneth’s candle – which actually smells of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar – sold out immediately when it went on sale in mid-January, and it was previously claimed that Sir Elton John was one of the product’s biggest customers.

According to Heretic perfumer Douglas Little – who helped Gwyneth create the candle’s scent – Elton, 72, bought “a ton” of the cheekily-named candles, as he was said to be “a fan” of the product.

Douglas said: “Elton John bought a ton of them. Like a lot. Like, a lot a lot. He’s a fan. We have been hounded and stalked by so many people [trying to get one]. I saw the candle being sold on eBay for a ridiculous price.”