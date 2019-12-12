Hair dye, straighteners may increase breast cancer risk for black women

Hair dye, straighteners may increase breast cancer risk for black womenThursday, December 12, 2019
|
If you love a fresh perm, or like to change your hair colour, then you might want to really get into this.
A study published in the International Journal of Cancer found that permanent hair dyes and chemical straighteners increase the risk of breast cancer in black women.
The study was first conducted between 2003 and 2009. It included more than 46,000 women living within the US and Puerto Rico.
Nearly three-quarters of black women who participated in the study reported using a hair straightener in the past year.
The researchers did a followup study eight years later, and it was found that almost 3,000 of the women included in the sample had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Professor Marvin Reid, director of the Tropical Metabolism Research Unit at the University of the West Indies’ (UWI), agrees with these findings. “It is not an unusual finding because they’ve been some studies which seem to suggest this kind of thing. The thing we must recognize is that hair products are chemicals. We’ve always known that some of the chemicals in these products can cause cancer,” he said.
“Too much chemical usage is likely to be bad, and one of the bad things that will happen because of it is cancer,” he continued.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy