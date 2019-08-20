Half Moon Beach: Perfect for nature and sea lovers

It is no surprise that the picturesque Half Moon Beach

in Green Island, Hanover, is ranked at number five on the list of 25 things to

do within the Negril area.

For more than 25 years, the property has offered overnight accommodation, as well as snorkelling, catamaran tours and general beach access as some of its key activities.

Any nature lover or any beach bum, who goes to the property, will immediately fall in love with this jewel in western Jamaica’s crown, nestled less than 10 minutes away from the resort town of Negril.

Highly secluded, the ordinary-looking entrance to Half Moon Beach belies the beauty that awaits beyond the short unpaved roadway, which leads to the glorious sparkling white sand strip. Padded lounge chairs are at guests’ disposal under rustic thatch cabanas, from where you are greeted by a spectacular view of the sea and a most majestic sunset.

A bar and restaurant at the property also offer ample dining areas where sumptuous meals are served by the friendly staff. Guests are also encouraged to explore sections of the property, including the garden, where a variety of fruits and vegetables, and even sugar cane, are grown.

Half Moon possesses some of Jamaica’s most spectacular coral reefs, where a plethora of fish can be seen. The property also features seven rustic wooden cabins, each with their own private space, sheltered betwixt a mass of Jamaican sweet almond trees. All cottages are oceanfront view. Some are mere footsteps from the water and are equipped with hot water, refrigerators, ceiling fans and bamboo furniture and other basic amenities.

In addition to pulling guests in with its beauty, the property has been a sought-after venue for yoga retreats, small group parties and weddings, as well as honeymooners. It has also hosted some of the internationally acclaimed Dream Weekend parties.