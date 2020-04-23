Halle Berry saved by Pierce Brosnan during choking incident

Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life when she choked on a fig while shooting a “sexy” scene for ‘Die Another Day’.

The 66-year-old actor was filming in character as James Bond opposite the 53-year-old beauty as Jinx when he had to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre—a first-aid procedure where pressure is applied to the abdomen to dislodge an obstruction in the airways—on his co-star after her attempts to eat a fig almost ended in disaster.

Reminiscing about making the 2002 film, Halle told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: “I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich.

“James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world.”

Meanwhile, the John Wick: Chapter 3 star—who has 12-year-old Nahla with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and six-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez—recently admitted she’s enjoying being single so much, she’s thinking of quitting dating for good.