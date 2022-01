Hanna wishes hubby happy birthday with throwback photo

Lisa Hanna got mushy on the gram early Friday (May 21) as she wished her husband a happy birthday.

The Member of Parliament for South East St Ann shared a throwback photo of herself and her bae, Richard Lake, cuddling at what appears to be a concert venue.

“You can lead him with a feather but can’t push him with a bull dozer ,†said Hanna as she captioned the photo.

“To the wind beneath my wings, here’s to yesterday’s memories, today’s happiness and tomorrow dreams – Happy Birthday my love, “ she added.

Several who saw the post on Instagram, also used the platform to share birthday greetings for the popular Jamaican businessman.

“Aaaawwwww Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ jazz concert somewhere nuh? I think i was there! HBD RICHARD,†said  Cindy Breakspeare who commented on the post.

“Birthday Blessings Richard,†added Yendi Phillipps.

Hanna and Lake have been married for close to four years, the duo tied the knot in December 2017 at a private St. Andrew, Jamaica.

Lake is the group chief executive officer of Restaurant Associates Limited, operators of Burger King, Little Caesar’s and Popeye’s in Jamaica