Hanna wishes hubby happy birthday with throwback photo

Hanna wishes hubby happy birthday with throwback photoFriday, May 21, 2021
Lisa Hanna got mushy on the gram early Friday (May 21) as she wished her husband a happyÂ birthday.
The Member of Parliament for South East St Ann shared a throwback photo of herself and her bae, Richard Lake, cuddling at what appears to be a concertÂ venue.
â€œYou can lead him with a feather but canâ€™t push him with a bull dozer ,â€ said Hanna as she captioned theÂ photo.
â€œTo the wind beneath my wings, hereâ€™s to yesterdayâ€™s memories, todayâ€™s happiness and tomorrow dreams â€“ Happy Birthday my love, â€œ sheÂ added.
Several who saw the post on Instagram, also used the platform to share birthday greetings for the popular Jamaican businessman.
â€œAaaawwwww Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ jazz concert somewhere nuh? I think i was there! HBD RICHARD,â€ saidÂ Â Cindy Breakspeare who commented on the post.
â€œBirthday Blessings Richard,â€ addedÂ Yendi Phillipps.
Hanna and Lake have been married for close to four years, the duo tied the knot in December 2017 at a private St. Andrew,Â Jamaica.
Lake is the group chief executive officer of Restaurant Associates Limited, operators of Burger King, Little Caesarâ€™s and Popeyeâ€™s inÂ Jamaica
