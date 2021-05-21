Hanna wishes hubby happy birthday with throwback photo

Lisa Hanna got mushy on the gram early Friday (May 21) as she wished her husband a happyÂ birthday.

The Member of Parliament for South East St Ann shared a throwback photo of herself and her bae, Richard Lake, cuddling at what appears to be a concertÂ venue.

â€œYou can lead him with a feather but canâ€™t push him with a bull dozer ,â€ said Hanna as she captioned theÂ photo.

â€œTo the wind beneath my wings, hereâ€™s to yesterdayâ€™s memories, todayâ€™s happiness and tomorrow dreams â€“ Happy Birthday my love, â€œ sheÂ added.

Several who saw the post on Instagram, also used the platform to share birthday greetings for the popular Jamaican businessman.

â€œAaaawwwww Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ jazz concert somewhere nuh? I think i was there! HBD RICHARD,â€ saidÂ Â Cindy Breakspeare who commented on the post.

â€œBirthday Blessings Richard,â€ addedÂ Yendi Phillipps.

Hanna and Lake have been married for close to four years, the duo tied the knot in December 2017 at a private St. Andrew,Â Jamaica.

Lake is the group chief executive officer of Restaurant Associates Limited, operators of Burger King, Little Caesarâ€™s and Popeyeâ€™s inÂ Jamaica