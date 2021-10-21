Hansle Parchment’s ‘Olympic fairy’ named ambassador of Paris 2024 sponsor

It’s said that one good turn deserves another, and it seems Trijana Stojkovic – the Tokyo Olympic volunteer who helped Olympic champion Hansle Parchment make it to the semi-finals of the 110m hurdles – is still reaping the rewards of her now-viral gesture.

Stojkovic revealed on Thursday that she is an official ambassador for Decathlon, the French sports goods and equipment company, which is also an official sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

She shared the news via her Instagram account, which has ballooned to over 110 thousand followers since her act of kindness towards Parchment.

Parchment, who would later win the Olympic title, to add to his bronze medal from 2012, shared his journey of how he ended up at the Games’ aquatic venue instead of the athlete’s stadium back in August. Parchment said he was listening to music and missed his stop but was fortunate enough to have received help from a “good Samaritan” (Stojkovic) who gave him money to take a taxi to the correct Olympic venue.

In a viral video shared to his Instagram page, Parchment showed the moment he revisited Stojkovic after winning gold in the men’s 110m hurdles race to show her his medal. He also gifted her a Puma Jamaican T-shirt and repaid her the money provided to get him to the warm-up track in time for his semi-final race.

The Ministry of Tourism previously extended an invitation Stojokovic by to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to the island.

The offer includes a stay at the Diamond Club Butler Service Presidential Suite at the Royalton Negril Resort and Spa and the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall in Montego Bay.

Additionally, Stojkovic and a guest were offered a stay at the Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios and the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.