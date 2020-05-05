‘Happiest place on earth’ remains closed

‘Happiest place on earth’ remains closedTuesday, May 05, 2020
It may be
the happiest place on earth but that hasn’t spared Disney from the effects of
the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Closure of its theme parks globally have forced the droves of people that made Disney, and its various companies, the envy of the entertainment world to stay home for health and safety reasons.
And while the ‘House of Mouse’ will continue to be a multi-billion company for some time yet, prolonged closure of one of its most profitable arms will surely affect its ability to bring joy to shareholders as it did customers.
Already, the profit of the world’s largest entertainment company has been cut by more than half this quarter.
Its theme park division ‘only’ brought in $639 million, no small feat for some companies but compared to the $1.51 billion it brought in over the same quarter last year….well, nothing will likely turn Mickey’s frown upside down.
The theme parks will remain closed for the foreseeable future, as countries try to contain the virus and work towards reopening their economies.
On the hazy, if not bright, side its new Disney+ streaming platform has doing great subscription numbers since its November 2019 launch.
