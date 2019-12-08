Harry Judd suffers from ‘dad guilt’

The McFly drummer can’t help but feel “guilty

and upset” when he is on the road with his band and is away from his family;

wife Izzy and their three-year-old daughter Lola and two-year-old son Kit.

Writing in Closer magazine, Harry commented: “I recently read there’s now an emerging trend of ‘dad guilt’, because men are working so long hours that they feel they miss out on being at home with their children.”

“I do completely understand how these dads feel, because when I’m working – for example, McFly are touring next year – I can be on the road for six or seven days a week for four weeks on the trot, so I’ll miss out on seeing my family, doing the nursery runs and reading stories to them. I feel both guilty and upset, because I’m missing them,” Judd continued.

Harry accepts he has been fortunate to have spent long periods of time with his children since they were born, whereas some fathers have to be away from their kids a lot due to the demands of their jobs.

He said: “When McFly was at the peak of its fame, my wife Izzy and I hadn’t had our kids yet, and since they’ve been born, I’ve been fortunate enough to have long periods of time being a stay-at-home dad.”

The 33-year-old musician admits that he is ‘constantly’ questioning his parenting skills but no matter he is always trying his best.

Harry explained: “I’m constantly questioning if I’m doing a good enough job as a parent.

“The thing to remember is that parenthood is different for everyone. For me, it’s about patience and staying calm, while instilling discipline and manners at the same time.”

In January 2020, Harry’s wife Izzy is releasing her book ‘Mindfulness for Mums’, which will offer “simple tips to help parents and their children feel “calm, connected and content” at home.