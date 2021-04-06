Harry Potter, James Bond actor dead at 54

British actor Paul Ritter, whose credits include Harry Potter and James Bond movies, has died. He was 54-years-old.

His agent told The Guardian on Tuesday that he died of a brain tumor.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” he said.

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. he had been suffering from a brain tumor.”

Ritter played Eldred Worple in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and government adviser Guy Haines in the 007 movie “Quantum of Solace.”

He was initially known as a stage actor, and was nominated for an Olivier award in 2006 for “Coram Boy” and a Tony for his 2009 starring role in “The Norman Conquests,” the outlet said.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly,” the statement continued.