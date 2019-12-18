Harry Styles says Lizzo is amazing, and she ‘melted’Wednesday, December 18, 2019
|
Lizzo has joked she is melting after Harry Styles called her “amazing”.
The 25-year-old singer discussed his admiration for Lizzo on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge before performing a cover of her hit song Juice and Lizzo, 31, could not contain her excitement.
Harry said: “I just think she’s amazing, she’s one of the most exciting artistes working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artiste to be, which is themselves.”
Lizzo retweeted a post from the BBC Radio 1 Twitter account with the quote and wrote: “melts”.
Lizzo is also a huge fan of Harry’s One Direction bandmates and recently gave a shoutout to “fine ass” Louis Tomlinson, 27, when they performed on the same bill at the Live Life Love concert in Nashville.
Speaking from the stage, she said: “Shoutout to… fine ass Louis Tomlinson. He fine, amirite?..”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy