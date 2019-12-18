Harry Styles says Lizzo is amazing, and she ‘melted’

Lizzo has joked she is melting after Harry Styles called her “amazing”.

The 25-year-old singer discussed his admiration for Lizzo on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge before performing a cover of her hit song Juice and Lizzo, 31, could not contain her excitement.

Harry said: “I just think she’s amazing, she’s one of the most exciting artistes working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artiste to be, which is themselves.”

Lizzo retweeted a post from the BBC Radio 1 Twitter account with the quote and wrote: “melts”.

Lizzo is also a huge fan of Harry’s One Direction bandmates and recently gave a shoutout to “fine ass” Louis Tomlinson, 27, when they performed on the same bill at the Live Life Love concert in Nashville.

Speaking from the stage, she said: “Shoutout to… fine ass Louis Tomlinson. He fine, amirite?..”