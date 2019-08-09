Harry Styles’ video shoot annoys tourists

Harry Styles’ video shoot annoys touristsFriday, August 09, 2019
|
Harry Styles left tourists in Scotland annoyed by taking over a harbour for his music video shoot.
The 25-year-old singer travelled to the remote fishing village of St Abbs, on the southeastern coast of Scotland, to work on the video for his upcoming single this week, but tourists were unimpressed as they couldn’t access the harbour and were unable to enjoy any fresh crab rolls.
German artist and coder Mario Klingemann wrote on his verified Twitter account: “I didn’t know who Harry Styles was until today when I learned that he’s the guy who blocked off the entire St Abbs harbour.
When Harry’s fans questioned him on not knowing who Harry was, he answered: “[I’ve been living] in old-people la-la-land it appears. Yeah, the name rings a bell, but my heydays of being a music fan happened more in the mid-80s to mid-90s, so I hope that explains my ignorance for anything post-2000.”
