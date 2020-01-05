Harvey Weinstein claims he ‘no longer needs control’

In the last two years, Harvey Weinstein

says he has had ample time for self-reflection, and with multiple accusations

of sexual misconduct, the failed producer is coming to terms with himself.

Speaking to CNN via email ahead of his trial for rape, which begins on Monday (Jan. 6), Weinstein wrote: “The past two years have been gruelling and have presented me with a great opportunity for self-reflection. I realise now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success.”

“This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships and to lash out at the people around me,” he added.

The 67-year-old continued, saying he has been in rehab since October 2017, and has been a part of a strict, 12-step programme and meditation.

“I have learned to give up my need for control…My meditation and focus on looking inward has helped me balance my emotions. The whole process has been overwhelming, but I am working every day to stay level,” he told CNN.

The disgraced producer, who recently underwent back surgery, still harbours hopes to rebuild his career if he is found not guilty.

When asked what his plans will be if the verdict is found in is favour, Weinstein wrote, “I plan to focus on my children, my health and rest.”

“If I can do something positive to advance the causes that I had always championed, I hope to find a way to do so. It will take a bit of work to build back to it. If I can get back to doing something good and building places that help heal and comfort others, I intend to do so,” he contended.

Weinstein – slapped with predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape – has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex but refused to say if he felt any empathy for his accusers.

The fallen media giant has instead been focusing all his attentions on trying to salvage his sullied name.

“I spend the vast majority of my free time working with my legal and communications teams. I read several books a week on history, politics and fiction. My main focus has been proving my innocence and clearing my name,” he said.