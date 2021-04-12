Harvey Weinstein losing sight and teeth in prison

Harvey Weinstein losing sight and teeth in prisonMonday, April 12, 2021
|
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is losing more than just his freedom behind bars. According to his lawyer, Weinstein is losing his sight and his teeth.
The revelation was made during a virtual court hearing as Weinstein’s lawyer tried to fight his extradition to Los Angeles on a new sex-crimes indictment.
His lawyer, Norman Effman said his client doesn’t want to be shipped off to LA just yet because he has dental and eye procedures that first need to be addressed. Effman said Weinstein is almost blind and needs an eye operation.
In addition, he is “scheduled for some dental procedures to save his teeth he’s lost, I believe four at this point,” Page Six reports Effman saying.
Weinstein is charged in Los Angeles County Superior Court with an 11-count felony complaint. These include; forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual battery by restraint. The allegations are from five different women and the incidents occurred between 2004 to 2013.
If convicted, he could serve up to 140 years in prison.
The 69-year-old is currently serving 23 years for rape and criminal sex act at Wende Correctional Facility.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy