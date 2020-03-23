Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The disgraced movie mogul – who is days into his 23-year sentence after being convicted of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act – was reportedly one of two people to test positive for the virus in New York’s Wende Correctional Facility.

A source told DailyMail.com: “He tested positive and is quarantined.”

Weinstein is said to have been isolated at the prison, and whilst a representative for the movie mogul said they were not aware of the diagnosis.

And whilst the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said they were not able to say who had tested positive because of federal health-care privacy law, they did confirm that two had tested positive for the coronavirus.

After Weinstein was sentenced, he was rushed to hospital after suffering a “dangerous” rise in blood pressure following his sentencing hearing.

The disgraced movie mogul was rushed to hospital following the sentencing trial, and his spokesperson has confirmed the reason for hospitalisation.

Slamming rumours that Weinstein had suffered some sort of heart attack or some “emergency angioplasty” surgery, spokesman Juda Engelmayer said: “His blood pressure spiked to a dangerous level and given his angioplasty last week, they brought him to Bellevue to be watched and monitored. He did not have another angioplasty.”

Justice James A. Burke, who had been presiding over the trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York, handed down the sentence of 23 years to Weinstein whilst prosecutor Joan Illuzzi praised the six women who had come forward to testify against Weinstein, all of who attended the sentencing.

Speaking directly to the victims, she said: “Without these women and others who were willing to come forward, this matter would never have been able to be taken, it never would have been successful, and the defendant would never have been able to stop hurting or destroying other people’s lives … He got drunk on power. He could take what he wanted knowing there was very little anyone could do about it.”