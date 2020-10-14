Harvey Weinstein says his films ‘shined a spotlight’ sexual assault in bail application

Lawyers for disgraced Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein are trying to get him out on $2 million bail pending the outcome of an appeal of his New York rape conviction.

Sixty-eight-year-old Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year imprisonment for rape and sexual assault.

In their bail application for Weinstein, his lawyers claimed that the Hollywood producer’s films shined a ‘spotlight on social issues including sexual assault, racial injustice, and disability.

According to the bail application written by his attorney Barry Kamins, and reported in Page Six, Weinstein believes he should be released on bail because of the social issues he explored through his films.

The bail application claims films like ‘The Butler,’ ‘Nelson Mandela’s ‘Long Walk to Freedom’, and ‘Fruitvale Station’ all “engendered empathy for those who are afflicted by disabilities that society has stigmatized and for those who are victimized by injustice.”

The court documents also cited his philanthropy work and ailing health to argue the 68-year-old should be freed while he appeals his conviction.

His lawyers also claim that Weinstein is at increased risk of contracting the virus again in prison.