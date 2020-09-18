Harvey Weinstein stripped of honorary CBE

Disgraced movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Weinstein was awarded the prestigious CBE in 2004.

He has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape.

The decision to strip Weinstein of this honour was made at a recent meeting of the Honours Forfeiture Committee, which is independent of government.

The committee’s publicly published criteria for the rescinding of an honour include cases where an individual has been convicted of a criminal offence and sentenced to more than three months in prison.

The removal of Weinstein’s CBE for services to the film industry follows the 2017 rescinding of the Fellowship he received from the British Film Institute (BFI) in 2002.