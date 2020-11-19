Harvey Weinstein tests negative for COVID-19

Harvey Weinstein tests negative for COVID-19Thursday, November 19, 2020
|
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested negative for COVID-19 after having a high fever.
His lawyer made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.
“We can report that Mr Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored,” Juda Engelmayer said. “We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19.”
Weinstein was tested for the virus Tuesday at Wende Correctional Facility and placed in isolation pending the results.
He suffers from high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, and a spine condition, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March.
Engelmayer said Weinstein is being monitored closely at the upstate prison because of his many underlying health issues, “which are continuing to decline, get worse, and need treatment.”
Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault and rape.
