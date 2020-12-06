Have a laugh! 10 funny Christmas songs

It is that time of year again when we put out that plastic tree, string up the lights and pray that the power company does not flop our show. We eat more than we should, act a lot nicer than we are and stay up much too late watching silly movies for an extra helping of that ‘feel good’ emotion. Yes, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas

One way to get a much needed dose of that yuletide cheer is by listening to Christmas music. We have the traditional carols and the holy Christmas songs sung at church and then you have those funny, catchy tunes sometimes played on the radio that give us the giggles due to the lyrics. They are just too preposterous to be taken seriously but we still love to hear them and every year we look forward to a good belly laugh whenever they fill the air waves.

1. Santa Ketch Up Eena Mango Tree by Faith D’Augilar: This Jamaican classic is veery funny.

2. Dear Nola: An Irish version of 12 Days of Christmas that is as chaotic as it is funny.

3. Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer by Elmo & Patsy. Just think of the title and you start cracking up.

4. Santa Baby by Eartha Kit: Definitely an adult song with innuendos, it is sultry, sinful and sexy wherein she purrs about being a good girl and all that it entails.

5. All I want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth by George Strait. You cannot whistle without teeth as many of us know from expeience.

6. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by Michael Jackson. Nostalgia for days

7. Christmas JA by Neville Willoughby. our own radio broadcaster tried his hand at music back in the day

8. Irie Christmas by Fab Five. Where else can you hear about mongrel dogs nipping at children’s toes?

9. I’m Getting Nuttin for Christmas by Roy C Bennett: About a misbehaving child who is honest with himself as his behaviour throughout the year dictates that his gift under the tree may not materialise.

10. Santa Looks a Lot Like Daddy by Buck Owens & Don Rich. When a parent does not do a very good job of disguising himself in a Santa suit.