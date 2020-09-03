‘Have sex, but don’t kiss’, warns Canada’s chief health officer

If you need to have sex, then at least wear a mask. Oh, and don’t kiss either! That’s according to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Theresa Tam, who said that sex “can be complicated during COVID-19”.

In a statement, Dr Tam said there is little chance of contracting COVID-19 from semen or vaginal fluid, however she added that sexual activity with new partners increases the risk of falling ill with the virus, particularly if there is close contact.

But Tam said the risk can be reduced by wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose, avoiding face-to-face closeness and no kissing.

This is because the virus spreads via respiratory droplets, which can be inhaled or land in the nose and mouth.

Additionally, the virus can land on the skin and personal belongings, which a person can come into contact with and then touch his or her mouth, nose or eyes.

She also advises that people monitor themselves and their partners for symptoms ahead of any sexual activity and be aware if their partner is at high-risk of catching COVID-19, Tam said.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” she said.

“However, sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for COVID-19,” she added.