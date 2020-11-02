Heartbroken: Industry players mourn death of musician Dalton Browne

The entertainment

fraternity in Jamaica is now mourning the death of musician Dalton Browne who

died on Sunday, November 1.

The renowned guitarist passed away in hospital days after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.

Browne, 64, had a heart attack on October 25 and was rushed to hospital. Following an urgent appeal for blood, the musician went into surgery on Thursday and was said to be recovering.

Based on the fact that he was talking and responsive after the surgery, his death came as a shock to many, especially those who have worked with him in the past.

Veteran singer Freddie McGregor said that he was simply heartbroken, as he has lost a â€˜brotherâ€™.

â€œI am still in shock. Iâ€™m heartbroken,â€ he said in an Instagram post on Sunday night. â€œHow could this be my dearest friend whoâ€™s like my blood brother, my genius musician for years Dalton Browne (@busybeezy) has passed away today. RIP my brother, you will be dearly missed.â€

Freddieâ€™s son, Stephen, was also in disbelief.

â€œThis one hurts Deep! Rest In Peace Uncle DaltonŸ’”Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½. Real family, one of the most legendary musicians and a hero to myself and many others. My deepest condolences and prayers to the Browne family. Sleep well @busybeezy,â€ he said.

A legend

Singer Nadine Sutherland said that the sad news has added more sorrow to an already difficult year.

â€œWhenever I feel some degree of stability, whoosh! another tragic news hits me,â€ she tweeted on Sunday. â€œIâ€™m taking more than I can even imagine. RIP Dalton Browne. Good friends we had, good friends we lost along the way,â€

While expressing condolences to Browneâ€™s family, UK-based singer Maxi Priest said that Jamaica has lost a legend.

â€œWe have lost another great one. My Bredren Dalton, the times we had on the road touring, in the studio, or just hanging out will always be in my thoughts. The special person you are, ever humble, always there to give a hand in support, encouragement, motivation, working things out musically in the studio from cord structures, vocals etc. You have been a massive backbone in the music industry. Your works will live on King. Rest in Zion,â€ he said.

There were also tributes from Diana King, producer Lenky Marsden, Tanya Stephens and Morgan Heritage.

See more tributes below.

RIEP Dalton Browne, never know this would be the last recording session we would have in the studio. Sleep well great one Ÿ˜”Ÿ˜” â€” Syl Gordon (@Syl_Gordon) pic.twitter.com/9iQs2BiO5gNovember 2, 2020

REMEMBERING HOW I MET DALTON. IT WAS 1985. I WAS 14 Y/O DOING THIS COVER, MY 1ST RECORDING Ÿ™ˆ DONE WITH HIS BROTHER CLEVIE â€” KING DIANA (@DIANAKINGDOM) #SteelyAndClevie I REMEMBER HIS CALM ENERGY. FLY FREE #DALTONBROWNESaving all My Love For You /Diana King https://t.co/IthPOyh5jWNovember 2, 2020