â€˜Hello fromâ€¦â€™: Caribbean Twitter users show how close we are and itâ€™s just beautiful

Twitter users across the Caribbean went on a dazzling, photogenic spree to show us how closely knit we are as a region and the result was simply amazing, BUZZ fam.

The trend, which started on Saturday (July 18) and gaining traction the following day, put Caribbean unity on full blast as persons waved â€˜helloâ€™ to their island neighbours from their native home.

Those â€œhello fromâ€ pictures from Caribbean Twitter was just beautiful. â€” Caribbean Public Defender (@islandpapi_) Island love > Island warsJuly 20, 2020

From Anguilla in the north to Grenada in the south, these images were nothing short of beautiful and reminded us that despite our differences, we are one people blessed with many natural wonders.

Here are some of our best pics, enjoy!

Hello Nevis from Montserrat â€” Tropical GeminiŸŒºŸŒ´ (@Sajhkp) pic.twitter.com/o480BiwDOmJuly 18, 2020

Hello Montserrat from Antigua Ÿ‘€Ÿ§ â€” X.SimonŸ‡¦Ÿ‡¬ (@Nexx268) https://t.co/m5cbGdvOxU pic.twitter.com/qQiW2DpcVtJuly 19, 2020

Hello St. Martin/ Maarten from AnguillaŸ‘€Ÿ‘‹Ÿ½ â€” Sanâ€™Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡®Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@therealoct) https://t.co/Wr6zyL42uI pic.twitter.com/k6WHDuHQXsJuly 19, 2020

Hello Martinique Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¶ from Saint Lucia Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨ â€” Autumn Mommy ŸˆŸ’›Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨ (@HazelEyez552) https://t.co/YKudUN5YnS pic.twitter.com/Ci2fSGQbD2July 19, 2020

Hello Dominica Ÿ‡©Ÿ‡² from Martinique Ÿ‘€ â€” â˜†Sam'exaspÃ¨reâ˜† (@samuel97224) https://t.co/vbjJJHMmpH pic.twitter.com/gn79SOqLY1July 20, 2020

Hello Statia from St. Kitts! Ÿ‘‹Ÿ¿ â€” jamaljÃ©! (@jamaljer) pic.twitter.com/pmMtyWywTeJuly 19, 2020

Hello Guadeloupe and Les Saintes from Dominica â€” Shisho Ÿ¦‹ (@asha_ej) https://t.co/kZ4kX9OxIX pic.twitter.com/rkrhJXbc9zJuly 19, 2020

Hello St.lucia from St. vincent Ÿ‘‹Ÿ¾Ÿ‘€ â€” Its Brittney BxtchŸ¦‹ (@ITSBBXTCH) https://t.co/tcy8rOBSjg pic.twitter.com/1cSfcyZ0mJJuly 19, 2020

hello St. Vincent from St. Lucia.Ÿ™ â€” carnival soul (@alensplantain) https://t.co/gCSrZvxpmw pic.twitter.com/WSSDpmwmvZJuly 19, 2020

Did you get the same warm, fuzzy feelings, BUZZ fam?