Help us save our mom: Jamaican athlete, Akeem Bloomfield seeks help to fund mom’s cancer surgery

Jamaican athlete Akeem Bloomfield is appealing for help for his mother who has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and needs surgery.

In an emotional post on his Instagram account, Bloomfield revealed that although she was diagnosed with the chronic disease three years ago, he and his sibling are only just finding out.

“I found out Sunday morning that my mom has stage 4 breast cancer that spread to her bones. She was first diagnosed in early 2018 but she kept this information from her children because she thought she was protecting us,” he said.

He said the condition gradually worsened and now she needs surgery to save her life.

“Her cancer has broken down her spine so bad that she is now paralyzed from the waist down. She has to undergo surgery to fix her spine before she starts chemotherapy in hopes of saving her life,” he continued.

But sadly, his family cannot afford the cost of her surgery and needs help. “The medical expenses are a lot and me and my family will be doing as much as we can to help remedy the situation however, the medical bills are too much for us to handle alone,” he said.

And so they’ve created a GoFundMe campaign with the hopes of raising enough funds for the surgery for their 51-year-old mom.

So far, the campaign has raised $4,370 of its $65,000 goal.

“Any support helps even if it’s just sharing the gofundme and whispering a word of prayer for her,” Bloomfield added.