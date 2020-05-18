Help Yashieka get to Howard University

Yashieka Fearon fell in love with Howard University after watching a “Howard Freshman Week” video on YouTube. Since then, the former Manchester High school student began working assiduously to secure her place there. Her hard work paid off- she graduated top her class, having maintained an average of over 90 per cent throughout her tenure. She applied and was accepted to the prestigious university to study biology on a pre-med/pharmacy track and is expected to start this August.

“Being accepted means the world to me. Though I applied to 20 plus colleges, Howard’s acceptance was the only one I truly anticipated. It is my dream to attend this school and I can see this dream coming true and it feels surreal,” she told BUZZ.

Fearon was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to the institution valued at $27,000 US, but unfortunately that is not enough for her dreams to come true. An estimated sum of $16,930 US is still required for boarding, meal plan, maintenance, books, visa fees, and flight.

And it’s an amount her single mom, an administrative supervisor could not afford. “My mom was unemployed for a while and in recent years. She’s just getting back on her feet but her job doesn’t pay much for her to afford sending me to college,” she said.

First generation university student

So a GoFundMe campaign was started by the Sol Adventurers Foundation on behalf of Fearon. Fearon, in her numerous extra-curricular activities, was also mentored by this foundation.

So far, the campaign has reached $10,625 US of its $18,830 US goal. Fearon is grateful for the support that she has been receiving, as she inches closer to her goal of becoming the first in her family to attend university.

“I always wanted to go to an HBCU because of the black culture and Howard offers just that. Just the strong black culture, the sisterhood of the quad and being surrounded by continuous black excellence,” she said.

Click the link to help Yashieka get to Howard. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-yashieka-get-to-howard-university