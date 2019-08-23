Here are 10 interesting facts about Peter Bunting that will surprise you

PNP presidential candidate Peter Bunting gave BUZZ an insight into the man the public doesn’t see every day. Here are 10 facts about the Central Manchester MP you’d find interesting.

BUZZ: What’s your favourite meal?

PB: Stew peas and white rice

BUZZ: Do you own pets?

PB: I have lots of Koi fish at home. Not surprising because I am from a family of livestock and fish farmers.

BUZZ: What is the wildest thing you’ve done?

PB: Flying in a supersonic (Canadian AF) F18 fighter jet was an exhilarating experience.

BUZZ: What’s your favourite movie?

PB: Casablanca

BUZZ: Are you a morning person or a night owl?

PB: Morning person and night person. I only need a few hours of sleep.

BUZZ: On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the highest and 1 being the lowest, rate your cooking skills?

PB: Eight. I make a mean omelette.

BUZZ: Do you prefer cardio or lifting weights?

PB: Cardio

BUZZ: What is your favourite social media channel?

PB: Twitter

BUZZ: Do you make difficult decisions on a whim or are you an analytical person?

PB: I revert to principle when making tough decisions.

BUZZ: What is the strangest thing you believed in as a child?

PB: I had a close encounter with what I thought was a “rolling calf” once lol. It turned out to be actual calves running in a pasture. Generally, I’m intuitive, but seek evidence to confirm that intuition.