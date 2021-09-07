Here are 7 things you didn’t know about Micheal K. Williams

American actor Micheal K. Williams was found dead in his apartment on Monday (Sept 6), and sent shock waves throughout the world. The actor, known for starring in HBO drama series

But who really was thing acclaimed actor with this rare talent. BUZZ when and did some digging, and we present to you, 10 things you probably didn’t know about Micheal K. Williams.

He once worked at Pfizer- At around age 23, Williams got a job at multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation Pfizer as a temp. But against the wishes of his family, he left the job, quit school where he was pursuing business studies, and became a dancer

2. He got the scar on his face at age 25 after getting drunk and getting into a fight.

3. His first acting role was playing Tupac’s little brother in the 1996 film Bullet starring Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur. The late rapper saw a photo of Williams—with his distinctive scar—and saw that he was hired to play his brother in the movie.

4. Despite growing up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, in the projects named Vanderveer which Williams described as “turbulent”, the first time he ever held a gun was when he was playing Omar Little in The Wire.

5. He secured the role of Omar Little after being off the grid for two years with only one audition scene.

6. In 2016, he revealed he battling a drug addiction during his time as Omar on ‘The Wire’, and that he was getting help. “Drugs and alcohol are not the problems, they’re merely symptoms of the problem. And once those things go away, the real work begins, you know…working on all the character defects, the moral compass — the skewed moral compass,” he said at the time.

He added: “Those are the things that need to be addressed. Those are the reasons we got high in the first place, and our inability to deal with life on life’s terms.”

7. Williams received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations: three for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (pending), and one for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.