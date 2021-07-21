Here are some budget-friendly self-care tips you should practice

Many hear the word self-care, and they immediately associate it with being expensive, but it does not have to be. All it requires is for you to find the right formula that works just for you.

Not to worry but self-care can be very pocket-friendly with a little bit of research and by making a list of what you believe is essential for you.

Here are some things that you can do to practice budget-friendly self-care.

Get enough sleep

Did you know that you are practicing self-care when you get enough sleep? And guess what? It’s free! Whenever you get at least eight hours’ worth of sleep you are providing your body with the necessary tools to feel rejuvenated and ready for the next day. Your mental health, physical health, quality of life, and safety will greatly benefit from you getting enough rest. After all, “sleep is the golden chain that ties health and our bodies together,” according to Thomas Dekker, and we believe him!

Exercise regularly

Another way to practice self-care on a budget is by exercising regularly. Now we know not everyone likes to exercise and you’re probably rolling your eyes right now, but hear us out. You do not even have to leave your home these days to exercise. Some exercises that can be done from the comfort of your home are yoga, sit-ups, and squats.

Do something you enjoy everyday

This may be binge-watching your favorite television series or cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Doing something that you enjoy allows you to relax especially from a hectic day at work or school. As the saying goes ‘hard work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and Jill a dull girl too!

Practicing good hygiene

Good hygiene is important for your social, medical, and psychological wellbeing. It also influences the way you are viewed by others, and more importantly, how you feel about yourself. When you practice good hygiene such as taking daily showers, brushing your teeth regularly, and wearing clean clothes, you are not just taking care of your body, but you are also taking care of your mental health too.

You see BUZZ Fam, self-care does not always have to be costly. Just doing certain activities to help make your life better daily, is a good start to the road of self-care. So go on now, and take care of yourself!