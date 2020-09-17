Here are some things you probably didn’t know about Dr DK Duncan

Here are some things you probably didn’t know about Dr DK DuncanThursday, September 17, 2020
Dr Donald
Keith Duncan, a former government minister, passed away on Thursday, September
17. He was 80 years old.
For many years, he was the Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern until he left representational politics a few years ago.
Dr DK Duncan was a well-respected politician, and he played a huge role in the People’s National Party, which he joined in the 1960s.
Here are some things about Duncan that you probably didn’t know.
- He entered politics in 1966 when he was only 26 years old. He was the PNP’s campaign manager in the South Western St Ann Local Government Elections.
- He was a dentist by profession.
- He studied at the McGill University in Canada.
- He was married to Beverly Anderson Duncan, who was once the wife of former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Michael Manley.
- In 1996, Duncan became part of the Bruce Golding-led National Democratic Movement. He would eventually return to the PNP in 2007.
- Duncan was the Minister of National Mobilization & Human Resource from 1976 to 1980.
- His daughters, Imani Duncan-Price and Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, are also politicians and are members of the PNP. They both ran for seats in the 2020 general election but lost.
