Here is how you can wear makeup with your mask

Here is how you can wear makeup with your maskThursday, August 27, 2020
Some of us are obsessed with wearing makeup. We love popping red lips, highlights and the right amount of contouring. But between the summer heat and face masks, we are having a hard time.
Luckily, there is hope, as makeup artists around the world are coming up with ways for your makeup to last under your mask.
Here are five tips that could help you.
Focus on the eyes
Your mask will cover at least half of your face, so it makes a lot of sense to pay attention to your eyes and brows. Fleeky brows and stunning eyeshadows are perfect.
The right foundation
Ensure that your foundation is long-lasting while providing your skin with some hydration. Sometimes you can opt to wear a bit of concealer instead of the foundation.
Primer is key
Do not forget to wear your primer, and you should invest in a good one too. The primer will help to keep the makeup in place under the mask.
Set your makeup
A little setting powder and some setting spray go a long way. Just ensure that you set your makeup, no matter what. This prevents your makeup from smudging or fading.
Long-lasting lipstick
Some of us cannot live without our lipstick, but the mask wonâ€™t let us be great. Invest in a long-wear, matte lipstick that will not smudge or transfer under the mask.
