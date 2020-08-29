Here is why you shouldn’t skip breakfast

Nutritionists for decades have been telling you to have ‘breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper’ or something similar to that. Referred to as the most important meal of the day, breakfast is the way we ‘break our fast’ from a long time of sleeping (and other things!). So, it is critical that we do not skip it as we tend to do because we are busy.

Generally, most people acknowledge that they know they need to make time to eat a hearty breakfast, but why is this so? What is so great about cramming in some cereal or stuffing down some sausage or exploring some eggs? What is the real deal about breakfast?

Solid breakfast

First of all, having a good solid breakfast gives you a kick and usually will jump-start your day. Have you ever been in the office at 10 a.m. and feel not only tired but would love to, if the boss was not there, just put your head down on your desk and hold a 10-minute nap? That is usually because you did not start your morning off with breakfast, and by breakfast, I don’t mean a pack of banana chips!

Breakfast is said to replenish your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness, plus deliver other essential nutrients required for good health. Consuming a good morning meal can also assist you in ingesting the recommended daily amounts of various nutrients you need, and this is especially good for children. Remember when you were a kid, you always had that one child in class who was always tired, lethargic or sleepy, and you used to write him or her off as having ‘dropsy’?

Avoid ‘dropsy’

Maybe you used to laugh, but looking back at it now, the poor kid could possibly have been suffering from a lack of a good meal, particularly breakfast. No one really learns when they are hungry, and children spend so much of the early hours of the day in class, why then would we deprive them of breakfast if they need the brain food to not only function but to actually learn? Studies show that kids who eat breakfast have 20 per cent to 60 per cent higher levels of iron, B vitamins, and vitamin D compared to those who keep missing the meal.

You are really not doing yourself any favours by missing breakfast, as it can also cause weight gain. People who forgo breakfast on average tend to have higher Body Mass Index (BMIs) and waist circumferences than those who chow down regularly. There were also higher rates of obesity among breakfast skippers. If that is not a good reason to scramble some eggs, I do not know what is!

Here is another incentive: You run the risk of diabetes. Medical evidence reveals that eating breakfast regularly can protect you against type 2 diabetes. Studies conducted found that people who bypass breakfast have a 15 per cent to 21 per cent higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes compared to others who eat it daily. So, wake up 15 minutes earlier and grab some food. Your body will thank you.