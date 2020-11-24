Here’s how the coronavirus pandemic affected your memory

Are you having difficulty remembering things lately? Don’t worry you are not alone.

In fact, it’s a concern that a team of researchers at the University of California decided to investigate. They want to find out just how much lockdowns implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic have impacted memory.

The researchers believe that our repetitive schedules, due to being stuck inside, have affected the ability to recall recent events because day-to-day is hard to distinguish.

What’s more, because we rarely go outside, the region of our brain associated with memory is not being exercised. This can speed up the development of age-related brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Dr Michael Yassa, director of the UCI Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, told The Wall Street Journal people use cues to form and recall memories.

This is done with either a change of scenery or a new interaction so the person can anchor memories.

For example, walking into the break room of your office space may remind you of a memory that occurred there or of a task that needs to be performed.

But the monotony of working from home and having multiple similar online meetings makes it more difficult for our brains to correlate something that occurred with a specific date.

Dr Yassa told The Journal his team will look at how social isolation of the pandemic lockdown has affected memory, mood and emotions.

It will be offered to a wide range of participants, including people with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM).