Here’s how to use the word “Usainly” in a sentence

BUZZ Fam, we got you-the next time you hear someone use the term â€˜Usainlyâ€™ you wonâ€™t have to be scratching your head wondering what theyâ€™re talking about.

And donâ€™t worry, weâ€™re not judging you for not figuring out that itâ€™s used in reference to the worldâ€™s fastest man- Usain Bolt.

The word was first used in an ad that Bolt did for used car retailer Carmax, and since then his fans have been having fun finding different ways to use it.

But Bolt wanted to make sure that they were utilizing it properly, and so on Monday morning, he gave them a definition of the term on his Instagram account.

â€œAccording to new discovery after centuries of searching for the right word to describe speed they glimpsed a 6â€™5 country yute,â€ he wrote. â€œâ€˜USAINLYâ€ means Awesome or incredibly but primarily is used in reference to the worlds fastest man. âš¡ï¸â€

Upon his prompting, fans used the new word in sentences to show that theyâ€™ve grasped it.

â€œI use to bowl Usainly Fast,â€ one commented.

â€œUsainly fast is the way to move on the broad way Ÿ˜‚,â€ another wrote.

â€œHope you return to this years Olympics, we want to see another usainly fast performance from you bolt Ÿ”¥,â€ someone wrote.