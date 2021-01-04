Here’s the ring that broke the world record for most diamonds

Design a ring, but make sure it has enough diamonds to break the world record.

We imagine that was the instruction given to Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut in India. The jewellery designer has broken the Guinness World Record for the number of diamonds that can fit in a ring.

The ring, named the Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity,” has 12, 638 diamonds, according to the Guinness book of records.

The previous record, 7,801 diamonds in a ring — was also set in India by the Hyderabad-based jeweller Hallmark Jewellers.

Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity,” has a circular band with an ornate floral design, complete with thousands of 38.08 carat natural diamonds. Naturally, with all those diamonds, it’d be little heavy, and just over 165 grams or 5.8 ounces.