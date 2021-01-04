Here’s the ring that broke the world record for most diamonds

Here’s the ring that broke the world record for most diamondsMonday, January 04, 2021
|
Design a ring, but make sure it has enough diamonds to break the world record.
We imagine that was the instruction given to Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut in India. The jewellery designer has broken the Guinness World Record for the number of diamonds that can fit in a ring.
The ring, named the Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity,” has 12, 638 diamonds, according to the Guinness book of records.
The previous record, 7,801 diamonds in a ring — was also set in India by the Hyderabad-based jeweller Hallmark Jewellers.
Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity,” has a circular band with an ornate floral design, complete with thousands of 38.08 carat natural diamonds. Naturally, with all those diamonds, it’d be little heavy, and just over 165 grams or 5.8 ounces.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy