Here’s why Barack Obama had to punch a guy in the face

Former US President Barack Obama is a cool and collected guy, for the most part. But there are some things that make him lose his temper, like being called a racial slur for instance.

He revealed in his new podcast with musician Bruce Springsteen that he once had to put his fist in a guy’s face when they were kids.

“When I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together,” Obama said. “And one time we got into a fight and he called me a c—.”

Obama went on to say: “And I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room.”

“Well done,” Springsteen replied.

The former US president said he left the guy with a warning: “Don’t you ever call me something like that.”

We’re betting that he never tried it again.