Here’s why Barack Obama had to punch a guy in the face

Here’s why Barack Obama had to punch a guy in the faceThursday, February 25, 2021
|
Former US President Barack Obama is a cool and collected guy, for the most part. But there are some things that make him lose his temper, like being called a racial slur for instance.
He revealed in his new podcast with musician Bruce Springsteen that he once had to put his fist in a guy’s face when they were kids.
“When I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together,” Obama said. “And one time we got into a fight and he called me a c—.”
Obama went on to say: “And I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose. And we were in the locker room.”
“Well done,” Springsteen replied.
The former US president said he left the guy with a warning: “Don’t you ever call me something like that.”
We’re betting that he never tried it again.
