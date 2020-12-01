Here’s why Christmas is important to Mariah Carey

Singer Mariah Carey doesn’t just sing about Christmas. She said that it is a special time of year for her.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer explained that it is “maybe the one time that I got to breathe for a second.”

“I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I’m not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids. And by the way, even if I didn’t have kids, I would be doing this,” she told Elle in a recent interview.

But the holiday season she enjoys as an adult is a far cry from what she experienced as a child.

It is for this reason that the mother of two wants her holidays to be as close to perfect as possible.

“I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” Carey said. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so, I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”