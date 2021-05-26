Here’s why Matthew Perry’s speech slurred during ‘Friends’ reunion

Matthew Perry’s slurred speech was the talk of the town after the promo video of the much anticipated

Many speculated that it was the result of his history of substance abuse that caused it. But the actual reason might surprise you.

According to the UK’s Sun Perry had gone and done an emergency dental procedure before the show, and the after-effects of that were quite painful.

“Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day,” according to the outlet’s source. “That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling.”

“He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech,” they continued. “Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew, especially in recent days given how people have reacted online.

“Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.” the source emphasized.