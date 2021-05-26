Here’s why Matthew Perry’s speech slurred during ‘Friends’ reunion

Here’s why Matthew Perry’s speech slurred during ‘Friends’ reunionWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
Matthew Perry’s slurred speech was the talk of the town after the promo video of the much anticipated
Many speculated that it was the result of his history of substance abuse that caused it. But the actual reason might surprise you.
Related story: Friends reunion to film in March
According to the UK’s Sun Perry had gone and done an emergency dental procedure before the show, and the after-effects of that were quite painful.
“Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day,” according to the outlet’s source. “That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling.”
“He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech,” they continued. “Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew, especially in recent days given how people have reacted online.
“Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.” the source emphasized.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy