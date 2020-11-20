Here’s why Michael B. Jordan is People’s ‘sexiest man alive’

People Magazine named Michael B. Jordan its

Let’s be real though, no one was questioning their selection as they’ve had far more eyebrow-raising choices prior (a certain reality competition show judge comes to mind).

However, editor-in-chief, Dan Wakeford, decided to let its readers in on its reasons.

In an interview with CNN, Wakeford said. “He’s a man for the ages, right? Every year we look at what is the spirit of the year? What does the zeitgeist want at the moment? After a difficult year, we wanted to find somebody who provides that balance of escapism and comfort and inspiration. And we really felt that Mike did that. It doesn’t hurt that he’s extremely hot as well.”

Turns out Jordan’s good looks and his Black Lives Matter activism, plus his production company’s work to make the industry more inclusive and representative, all helped his ascent to the enviable spot.

“He’s done lots of good things. He’s put his money where his mouth is related to Black Lives Matter. His production company has led the charge to provide more career opportunities for people in colour in Hollywood. He also believes in strong women and empowering women, which is fantastic. And so he does a lot of good,” Wakeford said.