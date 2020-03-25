Here’s why Michael Jackson wore face masks in public

Here’s why Michael Jackson wore face masks in publicWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
Michael Jackson predicted the world would be affected by a coronavirus-like pandemic.
The late King of Pop – who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 from acute Propofol intoxication – was often seen out in public wearing face masks, with many assuming he wore them due to his eccentric personality and unique fashion sense.
But his former guard Matt Fiddes – who worked for the Man in the Mirror hitmaker for a decade – says his former employer wore the protective masks to avoid inhaling germs from people because he believed that one day people would get seriously sick from a virus like the one the world is seeing now, with COVID-19 so far infecting more than 400,000 people and killing more than 20,000 across the globe.
Speaking to The Sun, the British tough guy said: “He knew that a natural disaster was always there. He was very aware and would always predict that we could be wiped out at any time. That a germ that could spread.
“So he would go through four countries in one day sometimes, and he was on aeroplanes with people all the time.
“I would joke, ‘Michael please don’t wear that – you’re embarrassing me. I’m getting pap’d with you.’ He would say, ‘Matt, I can’t get ill. I can’t let my fans down. I’ve got concerts coming up. I’m on this Earth for a reason. I mustn’t damage my voice, I’ve got to stay healthy. I don’t know who I’m going to encounter today, I don’t know what I might pass on’.”
Fiddes insists Jackson was not a germaphobe but simply cautious about protecting himself from potential diseases and illness because he didn’t want anything to damage his voice.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy