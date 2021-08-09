Here’s why Nick Cannon has his children with different women

Nick Cannon is seen wearing black Turban while leaving SiriusXM radio Studios in New York City, NY. photodesk@splashnews.com

The idea that a man should only have one family is “Eurocentric”. That’s according to Nick Cannon.

The father of seven welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zillion and Zion.

Last year, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Quee in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. The American entertainer is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

So why does Cannon have his children with multiple women? Well, the 40-year-old told hosts of The Breakfast Club that it’s because he does not subscribe to monogamy.

“That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. And really that’s just to classify property, when you think about it. When you go into that mindset, if we’re really talking that talk, the idea that a man should have one woman — we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person,” he said.

Cannon also sought to clarify any assertion that his children were “accidents”, and that it is often the women who make the decision to have children with him.

“Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up to say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world and I will birth this child.’ So it ain’t my decision, I’m just following suit,” he said, adding, “They know how I feel. I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I gonna impregnate next?’ … The woman is always the one who leads and makes the decision.”

But according to Cannon, he’s enjoying being a father to the “entity” he created with all these women.

“The beauty of fatherhood, when you really talk about living as a father, I’ve learned so much just from my children, and it’s so amazing. I really just love being around my kids,” he said.

He added; “That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time. I think I’ve been through so much in my life physically, mentally and spiritually, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and that energy. And to get as much of that as possible and to pass on all that I’ve lived into something else, that’s why I do it, man.”