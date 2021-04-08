Here’s why Regé-Jean Page turned down offers to make guest appearances on Bridgerton season 2

Here’s why Regé-Jean Page turned down offers to make guest appearances on Bridgerton season 2Thursday, April 08, 2021
|
If you were hoping that Regé-Jean Page would at least be making guest appearances as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on
Not only will Page not be appearing in season two of the hit series, he allegedly turned down multiple lucrative offers to do so.
Anonymous sources told the Hollywood Reporter that “Bridgerton” production contacted Page’s team in January or February to make a return offer, as he had definitely the fan-favouite in the hit series.
According to the outlet, they asked him to guest star on three to five episodes of the show’s sophomore season. The proposed deal reportedly included a paycheck of $50,000 per episode.
But Page did not accept. And yes, he had good reasons too. His character will take a backseat in the upcoming season, plus his acting career has really taken off.
He has already secured roles in major projects like Netflix’s “The Gray Man” and Paramount’s “Dungeons & Dragons.” So it’s possible that scheduling conflicts got in the way of future “Bridgerton” cameos.
