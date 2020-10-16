Here’s why Sam Smith was kicked off a dating site

Here’s why Sam Smith was kicked off a dating siteFriday, October 16, 2020
Singer Sam Smith is single, and by all means quite the catch. But like many people in singledom, finding the right partner can be challenging. This is made even harder because of the many gathering restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“I’m still single, I’m on the frontline with all the single people,” said Smith. “It’s been difficult. It’s been difficult,” he told host Andy Cohen. Watch What Happens Live @ Home
So, Sam Smith did what any reasonable person would do – he went online hoping to find that one person who would set his soul on fire.
But before he could even trigger a spark with someone, he was kicked off the dating site!
“They chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me,” Smith said while laughing.
That dating site was Hinge – a more relationship-focused site in the UK. But Cohen encouraged Smith to join Tinder. According to him, he has a link that will ensure Sam Smith never gets kicked off a dating site again.
