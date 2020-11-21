Here’s why some men like older women

They say youth is wasted on the young because they are so determined to be all grown that they miss how much fun it is to be truly carefree.

Indeed, most women wish they could turn back the hands of the clock and be 21 again, but do not worry ladies, not every man is interested in a young filly. It may be surprising for some to come to the conclusion that a lot of men actually go for women who are a little more seasoned.

Yup, some males can appreciate a mature woman and all that packaging entails.

Here are a few reasons why older women get the thumbs-up sign for some more discerning men.

1. They have their own money. Gold digging is not in the cards

2. They have outgrown the drama. They have no business in other people’s business.

3. They know what they want out of life. There is nothing sexier than a woman who knows what she wants and is going after it

4. They are not easily swayed by the opinions of others. Having a mind of her own makes her an independent thinker.

5. They are not about tying you down with children. They have raised theirs already.

6. Most are not superficial. They have grown past the ‘looks’ criteria and are searching for something deeper and more organic.

7. They are in tuned to their bodies. Hence, intercourse can be more intense and amazing.

8. They just want to cook and feed you. They subscribe to the notion of the way to a man’s heart is thrown down in the kitchen.

9. They are not in the street but taking care of their home. The ‘wild life’ and the constant partying is now a case of ‘been there done that’.

10. They have their friends, but their friends do not come before you. The friends are not keeping them warm at night, you are.