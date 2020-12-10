Here’s why Tiffany Haddish won’t be hosting the Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Here’s why Tiffany Haddish won’t be hosting the Grammys Premiere CeremonyThursday, December 10, 2020
|
Actress
Tiffany Haddish was asked to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony in
January, but she declined.
According to the Girls Trip star, she said no the offer because she was being asked to do the work without compensation.
In addition, she said that she was expected to cover hair, makeup and wardrobe.
“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” said Haddish, who was got a nomination in the Best Comedy Album category for Netflix’s Black Mitzvah.
“I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.
But it seems this practice might not be uncommon. A representative from the Recording Academy that hosts the award show told Variety that hosts, presenters and performers are not usually compensated for being part of the Grammys Premiere Ceremony as it is being put on by a not-for-profit entity.
